It’s the most wonderful time of the year–to find a new job

Between buying presents for everyone on your gift list to attending a never-ending run of holiday parties, it’s tempting to postpone your job search until after the calendar strikes Jan. 1. Besides, the job search slows in December, right?
Newsflash: It’s a total myth that companies aren’t hiring right now. In fact, employers are scurrying to fill jobs with qualified candidates by year-end.
As a former corporate recruiter, I can tell you—the pressure was on in December! If job openings didn’t get filled by the end of the month, the finance department typically questioned why and wrongly assumed that the reason the position was still open was because the department didn’t really need the additional headcount.
Bottom line: Recruiters need to find you as soon as possible. I extended countless job offers during many Decembers, so new hires were sitting pretty in their new office by the time the new year rolled around.
Your confidence should soar simply knowing you’re in demand. Follow these steps and you won’t just be toasting to a brand new year on New Years’ Eve—you’ll be toasting your brand new job.
Get those applications in ASAP
Due to the perceived December slowdown, recruiters have significantly fewer resumes to sift through during the final month of the year. This is frustrating for recruiters, but good news for you.
Fewer resumes equate to less competition for you, as applications trickle in at a slower pace compared to January when an influx of resumes pummels hiring managers.
So in the middle of all the holiday madness, set aside some quiet time every single day to focus on your job search. Recruiters are waiting!
Keep your spirits high
By now, you (hopefully) know that Santa doesn’t actually deliver presents to every child all over the world in a single night. Unfortunately, reality also affects your December job search; just because there’s a surge in demand for qualified candidates doesn’t mean you’re going to breeze through the application process.
I know it’s easy to feel discouraged when you don’t hear back about a job right away, but as I said, recruiters—and companies in general—are especially busy during December. Simply stated, you may be on the receiving end of slower responses. Add an extra dose of patience to your search; delays likely aren’t due to lack of interest. Don’t let a delay deflate you.
Get help getting noticed
Essentially, December is one of the best times of the year to get a job. Don’t wait until the new year to tackle all of your new year’s goals. Get on to employers’ radar screens—now.