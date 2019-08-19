SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Experienced or will Train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
PLANT MANAGER/WORKING FOREMAN: For warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
WAREHOUSE: Shipping and Receiving. Mechanically inclined.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
QUALITY CONTROL POSITION: Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Precision machine parts. High volume small parts. Benefits.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.
PRODUCTION ENGINEER: Exp in organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
CNC SETUP AND OPERATORS: Must be highly mechanically inclined.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Must be experienced in reading blueprints using inspection instruments and equipment of all types and visual inspection of all types of mechanical piece parts of precision nature.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000