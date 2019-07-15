SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade apply in person.

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Experienced or will train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal for clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

MARKETING MANAGER: For Fluid Power Products such as quick disconnect valves, check valves, hydraulic, pneumatic and water devices.

PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.

QUALITY CONTROL: Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.

HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.

FINISH CARPENTER: For staircase and marble fireplace. Experienced only.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Precision machine parts. High volume small parts.

WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE