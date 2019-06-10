SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Experienced or will train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLANT MANAGER/WORKING FOREMAN: For warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP 150 TON: P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
UTILITY WORKER: In large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
SALES MANAGER: With marketing experience for national sales of quick disconnects, producers.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
CNC SET UP: Experienced only.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE