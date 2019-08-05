SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $15.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Experienced or will Train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Shipping and Receiving dept of large mfg of precision machine parts.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
PLANT MANAGER/WORKING FOREMAN: For warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON, P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
QUALITY CONTROL POSITION: Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
UTILITY WORKER: Large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
FINISH CARPENTER: For staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
SALES MANAGER: With marketing experience for national sales of quick disconnects, producers.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Precision machine parts. High volume small parts. Benefits.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
DAV EXP SET UP OPERATORS OR TRAINEES: Will train. Benefits.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
TUCK POINTING: Experience. PT or FT. Other duties.
GENERAL FACTORY MAINTENANCE: Carpentry, plumber, welding. Machinist experience desirable.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT DESIGNER: In Fluid Power Field such as Quick Disconnects and Etc.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE