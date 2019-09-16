SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
WORKING FOREMAN: For warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
QUALITY CONTROL POSITION: Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
DRIVER: Must have current drivers license. Opportunity to advance. Able bodied.
LIGHT BUILDING MAINTENANCE: Variety of duties. Assembly and some shipping and receiving.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Precision machine parts. High volume small parts. Benefits.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
ROOFER: Flat experience, PT or FT rain or shine work.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Must be experienced in reading blueprints using inspection instruments and equipment of all types and visual inspection of all types of mechanical piece parts of precision nature.
SCREW MACHINIST: Need a new interesting challenge to learn a life time trade as a Screw Machinist Trainee. Must be mechanically inclined, like to work with both your hands and your brain.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE