SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Experienced or will Train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
PLANT MANAGER/WORKING FOREMAN: For warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
WAREHOUSE: Shipping and Receiving. Mechanically inclined.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP 150 TON: P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits And overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
EQUIPMENT SETUP: New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
SALES MANAGER: With marketing experience for national sales of quick disconnects, producers.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
CNC SETUP AND OPERATORS: Must be highly mechanically inclined.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Must be experienced in reading blueprints using inspection instruments and equipment of all types and visual inspection of all types of mechanical piece parts of precision nature.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000