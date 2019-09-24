SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
WORKING FOREMAN: For Shipping and Receiving dept of large mfg of precision machine parts.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. Apply in person.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
QUALITY CONTROL POSITION: Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT
WORKING FOREMAN: For small assembly work.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
FINISH CARPENTER: For staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
HIGH SCHOOL GRADS: Opportunity for mechanically inclined who likes to work with both your mind and your hands.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Precision machine parts. High volume small parts. Benefits.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machins high production trade. FT or PT. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
CITIZEN CNC SETU: Experience only need apply. Benefits provided.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
HANDY PERSON: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.
CNC SETUP AND OPERATORS: Must be highly mechanically inclined.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Must be experienced in reading blueprints Using inspection instruments and equipment of all types and visual inspection of all types of mechanical piece parts of precision nature.
SCREW MACHINIST TRAINEE: Need a new interesting challenge to learn a life time trade as a Screw Machinist Trainee. Must be mechanically inclined, like to work with both your hands and your brain?
CNC MACHINE SET UP: Experienced Only.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE