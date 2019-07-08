SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE

No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade apply in person.

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST

P/T or F/T. Experienced or will Train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.

Working Foreman

for Shipping and Receiving dept of large mfg of precision machine parts.

EXPEDITOR

For prod.control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

Equipment Setup

Dav exp set up, operators or trainees.

Will train. Benefits

DRIVER

Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

MECHANIC

Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN

Variety of jobs in manufacturing co.

3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

Plant Manager/Working Foreman

for warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.

HYDROMAT SETUP

Experience. Benefits provided.

Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST

Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

Chainsaw Exp

Tree removal – clean up on Our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE

BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented.Variety of duties.

Marketing Manager

For Fluid Power Products such as quick disconnect valves, check valves, hydraulic, pneumatic and water devices.

MARKETING

Looking for exp person for Industrial marketing ie: fluid power, quick disconnect P/T or F/T.

PUNCH PRESS SET UP 150 TON

P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits And overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.

QUALITY CONTROL POSITION

Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.

Hydromat Repairman

to rebuild ,Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.

Equipment Set Up

New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.

Utility Worker

in large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.

DIESEL MECHANIC

PT/FT

Working foreman

for Assembly work.

Admin Assistant

For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.

Finish carpenter

for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

Maintenance

for large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

Sales Manager

with marketing experience for national sales of quick disconnects, producers.

QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER

Precision machine parts. High volume small parts.

Time Study

for high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

Engineer Production

Exp in organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

Mechanical Designer

for new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT

