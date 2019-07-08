SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE
No experience necessary. $14.00/Hr to Start. Possible $25/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST
P/T or F/T. Experienced or will Train. R&D projects. Benefits. $25 to $50/hr.
Working Foreman
for Shipping and Receiving dept of large mfg of precision machine parts.
EXPEDITOR
For prod.control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
Equipment Setup
Dav exp set up, operators or trainees.
Will train. Benefits
DRIVER
Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC
Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN
Variety of jobs in manufacturing co.
3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
Plant Manager/Working Foreman
for warehouse and assembly operation. Benefits. Must be mechanically inclined.
HYDROMAT SETUP
Experience. Benefits provided.
Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST
Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
Chainsaw Exp
Tree removal – clean up on Our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE
BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented.Variety of duties.
Marketing Manager
For Fluid Power Products such as quick disconnect valves, check valves, hydraulic, pneumatic and water devices.
MARKETING
Looking for exp person for Industrial marketing ie: fluid power, quick disconnect P/T or F/T.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP 150 TON
P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits And overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
QUALITY CONTROL POSITION
Must read B/P and perform 1st piece inspection.
Hydromat Repairman
to rebuild ,Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.
Equipment Set Up
New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.
Utility Worker
in large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
DIESEL MECHANIC
PT/FT
Working foreman
for Assembly work.
Admin Assistant
For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
Finish carpenter
for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
Maintenance
for large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
Sales Manager
with marketing experience for national sales of quick disconnects, producers.
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER
Precision machine parts. High volume small parts.
Time Study
for high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
Engineer Production
Exp in organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
Mechanical Designer
for new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT