TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON, P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
EQUIPMENT SET UP: New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.
UTILITY WORKER: In large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machins high production trade. FT or PT. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
EQUIPMENT SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.
FORK LIFT OPERATOR: Small, medium and large size. FT or PT.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
HANDY PERSON: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.
CNC SETUP: Set up person on CNC machine. Machine experience only.
CLEANER and PAINTER: Machinery
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE