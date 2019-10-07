SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON, P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
UTILITY WORKER: In large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing, factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
FINISH CARPENTER: For staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
FORK LIFT OPERATOR: Warehouse. We would consider training the right person. Day shift with benefits. Must have current drivers license. Opportunity to advance. Able bodied. Light building maintenance. Variety of duties. Assembly and some shipping and receiving.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machins high production trade. FT or PT. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
FORKLIFT OPERATOR: Small, medium and large size. FT or PT.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
CITIZEN CNC SETUP: Experience only need apply. Benefits provided.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.
CNC SETUP AND OPERATORS: Must be highly mechanically inclined.
CNC MACHINE SET UP: Machine experience only.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE