Land a job in health care

Offering diverse opportunities, high pay and the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives, health care is one of the hottest job markets.
According to the 2019 Deloitte Global Health Care Outlook, there are a few specific trends shaping the health care market:
- Creating financial stability in uncertain markets.
- Using new care delivery models to improve access and affordability.
- Adapting to consumer needs and expectations.
- Investing in digital innovation and transformation.
- Maintaining regulatory compliance and cybersecurity.
According to Deloitte, health care expenditures are expected to increase at an annual rate of 5.4 percent until 2022, when they will top $10 trillion.
There are changes happening in the industry, including the emergence of personalized medicine, new surgical technologies and revamped payment models. All of this combines to make the sector one of the most highly sought-after job markets for both entry-level and experienced professionals.
Education to pursue
Because there are so many jobs available in the health care field, there are positions available for nearly every level of education. Many jobs require only a high school diploma or some kind of on-the-job training. Others require some kind of trade or technical college certificate. These can include EMTs, dental hygienists or phlebotomists, all of which are becoming popular jobs.
One of the most in-demand and lucrative health care jobs is that of the registered nurse. You’ll need a four-year college degree to land an RN job, while physicians and other specialized roles will require post-graduate training as well.
Building your network
In health care — as in most industries — who you know can help you land your next job. Looking for ways to expand your professional network? Consider these tactics:
- Join local professional groups for future medical specialists.
- Reach out to former classmates or colleagues to see if they have any connections or recommendations for your job search.
- If you’re a college student, volunteer at your local hospital or medical services center. This is a great way to meet top professionals in your area.