Leading manufacturer of respiratory and medical gas products is seeking a Manufacturing Engineer with hands-on process improvement experience.
Responsible for safety and ergonomic improvements, increase capacity and productivity, methods and standards, workstation analysis and design, waste elimination, cost reduction and process trouble-shooting.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above
- Previous relevant internships/co-ops in a manufacturing setting
- Demonstrated leadership in professional, service, or social organizations
- Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Manufacturing Engineering from an accredited school
- Proficient with fundamental principles of engineering
- Ability to communicate with employees at all levels, manage multiple priorities and projects at one time.
- Highly ethical, energetic, results-driven and able to anticipate and propose practical plans to migrate risks.
- Proficient in Microsoft office suite, knowledge or application of CAD software or PLC is a plus.
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefit package. Qualified candidates looking for a challenging opportunity with an established organization please fax 314-268-1623, e-mail resume@alliedhpi.com, or mail resume in confidence to:
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
Attn: HR/Mfg Eng
1720 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
Must be eligible to work in the U.S. on a permanent basis. We are an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.