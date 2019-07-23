Mari de Villa Senior Living in Town and Country, Missouri is looking for to fill the following positions.
DIRECTOR OF NURSING
The Successful Candidate will be responsible for maintaining quality of care throughout Mari de Villa. The Director of nursing will also be required to train and manage the nursing staff. The ideal candidate would have experience and knowledge in Long Term Care Senior Living, and have strong nursing leadership qualities, with the ability to work as a team.
RN’s and LPN’s
- Day Shift and Evening Shifts Available
- Great Benefits Excellent Starting Salary
- Fully Paid Health Insurance Life Insurance
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Sick Days Paid Vacations
- Meals and More
Please email Fred@maridevilla.com or Fritz@maridevilla.com or call and speak with Fred or Fritz at 636-227-5347 to set up an in person interview.