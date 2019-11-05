We are hiring!
Looking for Family Support Workers, Tutors, Family Visit Supervisors as well as Home Based Family Case Workers and Therapists!
New hire bonuses available
Traveling required
If you meet the following, you may qualify
- HS Diploma, GED, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree
- Previous experience with families or kids
- At least 21 years of age
- Valid driver’s license/safe and reliable vehicle
JOIN US
Toll Free: (877) 403-0380
Apply online today by visiting our website www.ihbs.us/jobs
EOE M/W/Vets/Disabled