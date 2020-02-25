Physical Therapist Openings

Outpatient Orthopedics
- Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, increase function and decrease or prevent deformity of patients suffering from disease or injury.
- Accurately perform initial physical therapy evaluations including ROM, manual muscle testing, functional ability testing, etc. to identify problems needing physical therapy intervention.
- Establish realistic short-term and long-term goals with time frames. Implement physical therapy treatment which may consist of correct performance of modalities, therapeutic exercise, gait training, manual therapy, and functional activities.
- Keep accurate, concise and clear documentation of treatment including progress towards goals.
- Collaborate and communicate effectively with other healthcare professionals, including physicians.
- Supervise and delegate appropriate portions of treatment to PTAs.
HealthPoint Rehab offers a wide variety of physical therapy subspecialties. Experience in orthopedics, adult neuro, pediatrics, women’s health, lymphedema, or hand therapy welcomed.
Requirements
- Graduate of an accredited university program with Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree in Physical Therapy.
- Current license as a Professional Physical Therapist in the State of Missouri.
- Current CPR certification – BCLS.
- Graduating physical therapists are welcome to apply.
- Must be able to read, write and speak English.
To apply, please visit: www.sehealth.org/careers
An Equal Opportunity Employer