Physical Therapist Openings
Physical Therapist Openings

Outpatient Orthopedics

  • Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, increase function and decrease or prevent deformity of patients suffering from disease or injury.
  • Accurately perform initial physical therapy evaluations including ROM, manual muscle testing, functional ability testing, etc. to identify problems needing physical therapy intervention.
  • Establish realistic short-term and long-term goals with time frames. Implement physical therapy treatment which may consist of correct performance of modalities, therapeutic exercise, gait training, manual therapy, and functional activities.
  • Keep accurate, concise and clear documentation of treatment including progress towards goals.
  • Collaborate and communicate effectively with other healthcare professionals, including physicians.
  • Supervise and delegate appropriate portions of treatment to PTAs.

HealthPoint Rehab offers a wide variety of physical therapy subspecialties. Experience in orthopedics, adult neuro, pediatrics, women’s health, lymphedema, or hand therapy welcomed.

Requirements

  • Graduate of an accredited university program with Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree in Physical Therapy.
  • Current license as a Professional Physical Therapist in the State of Missouri.
  • Current CPR certification – BCLS.
  • Graduating physical therapists are welcome to apply.
  • Must be able to read, write and speak English.

To apply, please visit: www.sehealth.org/careers

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provi…

