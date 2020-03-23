Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. a leading manufacturer of respected brand name medical equipment used in hospitals and homes worldwide has immediate opening for a Precision Form Tool Grinder.
Duties include: Grinding tools includes the grinding of complicated tools, dies, form drills, gauges, etc. Set angles, dress wheels in shape. Occasionally lay out profile template to insure accuracy. Considerable judgment in setting up to obtain relationship between inter-related dimensions. Maintain close tolerances usually within .0002. Grind tools from drawings, sketches or oral instructions on occasions. Diversified work.
Must furnish own tools except special instruments and tools mutually agreed to between the Company and the Union. Pre-employment testing required, union shop position, current hourly pay $22.60.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Qualified candidates interested in a challenging opportunity, please send, fax (314-268-1623) or e-mail (resume@alliedhpi.com) and salary requirements in confidence to:
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Attn: HR/Tool Grinder
1720 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
EOE - Minorities/Females/Disabled/Vets