Quality Assurance Technician
Quality Assurance Technician

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has an opening in their Quality Assurance Department for a QA Technician. The ideal candidate should have a broad working knowledge of ISO 9001 / 13485 Quality System requirements. Experience supporting design control, document control, non-conforming material, complaints, corrective action, internal audits, training, equipment calibration, and regulatory submissions is desired. The qualified candidate will have at least three (3) years QA/QC experience in an FDA or ISO 9001 / 13485 regulated environment. Proficiency in the use of MS Office software is required. ASQ certification(s) preferred but not required.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Qualified candidates interested in a challenging opportunity, please send fax (314-268-1623) or e-mail (resume@alliedhpi.com) and salary requirements in confidence to: ￼

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Attn: HR/QA, 1720 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

EOE - Minorities/Females/Disabled/Vets

