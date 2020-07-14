Regional RN/Clinical Reimbursement Specialist

The Delmar Gardens Family is seeking a dynamic RN with proven success in multi-facility management to join our home office team as a Regional Clinical Reimbursement Specialist. The successful candidate will be responsible for the management and oversight of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for 14 skilled nursing facilities in five (5) states (Missouri, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Nevada).
We offer a beautiful work environment, excellent salary and generous benefits. This is an outstanding opportunity to work for a dynamic company with over 55 years of excellence in the senior care arena. Find out why staff members voted Delmar Gardens the "Best Places to Work" for 2019 in the St. Louis Business Journal.
Interested candidates should submit their resume to the attention of Michele Blunt at mblunt@delmargardens.com or call 636-733-7000.
Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!