Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has an opening in their Quality Assurance Department for a Regulatory Affairs & Quality Control Coordinator. The ideal candidate will direct and coordinate QA/RA department activities related to regulatory and quality assurance functions. Operate effectively under Company policies and established quality control procedures. Keep abreast of government laws and regulatory agencies affecting the Company. Act as management representative in various aspects representing the quality and regulatory issues and reporting. Manage through influence – Instruct and advise managers and supervisors on various regulatory requirements and track objectives. Manage a TQM process to improve quality and productivity, i.e. plan, develop, coordinate and evaluate. Establish and maintain effective relationships with internal staff and external individuals. Give guidance to various team members, including the Steering Committee. Coordinate various training programs relative to GMP, FDA and ISO requirement.
Experienced in the areas of Acceptance Sampling, Statistical Analysis, and Supplier Quality Control. Use statistical tools to measure, analyze, track and improve internal and vendor/supplier quality. Establish reporting systems and program materials. Evaluate data and solve complex problems. Have the ability to coordinate multiple projects and have excellent interpersonal and technical reporting skills. Must participate as a team member on key projects, as well as function as a team leader in various situations.
Education and/or Experience desired: Associates Degree or equivalent experience in Medical Device, Technical Field, Engineering, Physical Science, or LifeScience. Five (5) years experience in a medical device, pharmaceutical, science setting, two (2) years of Quality Assurance experience in an FDA and or ISO 9001 / 13485 regulated environment. Knowledge of FDA, GMP, ISO and Government regulations. Knowledge of International Regulatory Requirements. Excellent written and communication skills and excellent Microsoft Office software proficiency, particularly Excel and Word. ASQ, CQE, CQA, or CRE highly preferred but not required.
