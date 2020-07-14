RNs/LPNs Job Fair

SIGN-ON BONUS! Offered through 8/30/20!
- RNs...FT $5,000*, PT $2,500* (PT - minimum of 20 hours/wk)
- LPNs...FT $2,500*, PT $1,500* (PT - minimum of 20 hours/wk)
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 • 10:30am-4:00p.m.
This event will take place on our parking lot, 4401 Parker Road, Black Jack, MO 63033, to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Come take advantage of our Sign-On Bonuses and Educational Assistance benefits:
- Up to $10,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness
- Up to $2,500 per year in RN Education
Attendance Prizes & Refreshments!
For more information, please contact Cathy Bono at (314) 355-1516 or CBono@delmargardens.com.
*Sign-On Bonuses are applicable to shifts and status.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
