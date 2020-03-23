Search tips for young professionals

Students and junior employees need not worry about their experience being a factor in landing new jobs. Companies are taking a chance on young talent, making this a ripe time for finding a quality job for an exciting company.
By the numbers
One of the best ways to get ahead of a competitive job market is understanding how other job seekers are finding jobs.
Here are some interesting job search statistics uncovered by a LinkedIn study:
- 70% of the global workforce is made up of people who aren’t actively job searching. The remaining 30% are active job seekers.
- 87% of people are open to new job opportunities.
- The top channels people use to look for new jobs are online job boards (60%), social professional networks (56%) and word of mouth (50%).
- The most important factors in accepting a new job are compensation (49%), professional development (33%) and better work/life balance (29%).
Don't overdo your résumé
When you’re a young professional, brevity and strategy are key to a quality résumé. Even if you’ve had a few jobs, aim to keep your résumé to one strong page that tells your story.
Recruiters see right through inflated job responsibilities or vague accomplishments. Be specific, direct and honest on your résumé for the best results. When in doubt, put any extra information on your LinkedIn profile. This keeps your primary job search tool in good shape.
If you’re still lost, or if your résumé is falling flat, look for a local job coach or professional résumé writer in your area. They will know what your specific market is looking for.
Let references tell your story
Your résumé can only do so much to position you as a talented potential team member. Hiring managers and recruiters want to hear about your skills and professional accolades from someone other than you. That’s because third-party validation is much more powerful than you tooting your own horn. Ask your references for specific, detailed letters that would impress your potential new company without overpromising your capabilities.