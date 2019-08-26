Smart questions to ask during salary negotiation

You’ve just been offered a great job opportunity and you’re thrilled... except you were actually hoping for a higher salary. The question is: Do you have the negotiating skills (and the stomach) to ask for more money? In today’s job climate, you’d be foolish not to. Salary negotiation needs to be part of your job search, otherwise you’re losing out.
In a 2019 survey by Robert Half, 55 percent of professionals said they tried to negotiate a higher salary with their last employment offer, a 16-point jump from 2018. What’s more is that 70 percent of senior managers surveyed said they expect some back-and-forth on salary, and six in 10 said they were more open to negotiating compensation and nonmonetary perks and benefits than they were a year ago.
“If the salary does not meet your expectations and you are inclined to not accept the offer as a result, it doesn’t hurt to negotiate,” says Brett Good, senior district president at Robert Half.
In order to get ready for that discussion and walk into your meeting confidently, it helps to arm yourself with smart salary negotiation questions that will help you to get the compensation you deserve. Here are seven to try:
Thank you so much for the offer. Is the salary open to negotiation?
The first step to take is failsafe: Always show gratitude for the original offer. “Even when done with the greatest of tact, salary negotiations can be prickly,” says Hamilton Chan, director of executive education at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. Be polite, and be sure to thank the hiring manager for hearing you out before proceeding with your requests.
By asking if salary negotiation is possible, you are essentially asking if it’s even worth having this conversation. “Certain employers may bristle at any attempt to ask for more money, so you want to know first if they are even open,” says Chan. “It’s like dipping your toe into a pool before jumping in.”
If the hiring manager indicates there is leeway, you can continue. Listen to the entire job offer package before asking specifically about the salary. “Then, if you have concerns about the structure of the offer,” says Good, “counter with an amount you feel is fair for the position based on your research.”
How did you calculate this salary?
Speaking of research, “it’s important to have an idea of the market average salary for the position of interest in your area, and matched with your current level of experience,” says Ciara Van De Velde, client engagement manager for Employment BOOST. And by asking this question, you’re showing the employer that you did your homework to come up with a fair number.
What other things can we negotiate besides the base salary?
If the salary isn’t something the employer is willing to budge on, that doesn’t mean the negotiation is over. “It’s always advisable to consider the full package, including benefits, perks and incentives,” says Good. Think about the other factors that you prioritize, such as extra vacation days, tuition reimbursement or remote work options, and bring them up directly, he adds.
Are there bonuses, overtime pay or other potential opportunities to increase earnings?
For many types of roles, base salary hardly tells the whole story. “While a higher base salary is typically most valuable in the long-term, sign-on or structured bonuses can add more money to the pot,” says Good. Ask about the average income that people in your role typically earn above the base salary.
Can you break down the benefits and perks that might translate into income/savings?
“Some companies provide total rewards statements so candidates can see the full scope of what is being offered,” says Good. Seeing it broken down can help you realize the real-dollar value that a robust benefits package can add. For instance, if the employer covers commuting costs and parking, it can save you hundreds of dollars per month.
How are future salary raises determined? How do people in this position typically grow over time?
Understanding if and when you would be eligible for a pay bump is something worth taking into consideration if the starting rate is lower than anticipated, says Good.
Plus, asking this question can reflect well on your potential and eagerness to grow with the company. “It shows that your focus is to contribute to the organization,” says Van De Velde.
Can I get that in writing?
Once you’ve agreed on terms, ask for a revised offer letter that outlines any changes in the salary or package that resulted from negotiations, says Good. “Having everything in writing will prevent misunderstandings down the line.”