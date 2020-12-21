Tell your full story: How to account for an employment gap on your résumé caused by the pandemic

“There are an abundance of tools and resources online,” she says. “If you are in an interview and are asked, ‘What have you been doing with your time since you were laid off?’ you’ll want a substantial answer that goes beyond learning how to bake bread and binging the latest Netflix series. Taking the time to invest in developing skills and volunteering will go a long way toward crafting a story that screams, ‘I’m resilient. I made the best possible use of the time, and I’m ready to add impact to your company.’”

Approach your résumé as an opportunity to tell your full story, Pambianchi says. “Detail how you spent your time versus trying to explain or dwell on any gaps,” she says. “These details help connect the dots and build a better understanding of who you are as a person. With our personal and professional lives merging like never before, we expect to learn more about your life outside of work, which is a valuable gauge of your values and beliefs. I would much rather speak to a candidate on how they helped their fourth-grader conquer multiplication or volunteered to sew masks for frontline workers than have them try to explain any lapse in employment.”