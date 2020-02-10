The best career by personality type
0 comments
sponsored

The best career by personality type

  • 0
The best career by personality type

Photo provided by iStock

If you’re trying to determine what type of career would most suit you, here are some suggestions based on five key personality traits.

For the assertive

If you like to take charge and have strong leadership skills, you may find that management positions are a good fit for you. They’re available in a wide range of industries and sectors, so you’re sure to find one that suits your interests.

For the methodical 

If you’re highly organized and meeting deadlines is your forte, you might be interested in a career as an administrative or legal assistant, dental assistant, chef, truck driver or landscaper. Being organized and capable of meeting deadlines is essential in many professions.

For the compassionate

If you’re passionate about caring for others and meeting new people, you may want to consider a career as a caregiver, nurse’s assistant or orderly. From home care to hospital work, there are many fulfilling positions available.

For the tactile 

If you love working with your hands, consider jobs in the industrial and agricultural sectors. From machinery operators to mechanics and farmhands, there’s a variety of positions available to satisfy hands-on types.

For the innovative

If you like to create and innovate, then a career as a programmer, web designer, engineer or researcher could be right for you. As technology becomes more central and the challenges posed by global warming become more pressing, we need more innovators on the front lines.

Whatever kind of person you are, there’s a career path that’s right for you.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Career Insider: Relocating for a job
Ads

Career Insider: Relocating for a job

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. When the perfect job is not around the corner or even a few miles away, but in another part of the country — or even the world — there’s much to consider.

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provi…

In-demand careers for 2020
Ads

In-demand careers for 2020

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (LBS) expects a demand in health care to increase by 14 percent between now and 2028.

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provide…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports