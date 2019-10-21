Top Workplaces Spotlight: Working to make a difference

Core & Main is a place where you can love what you do while making a difference. People are at the core of the infrastructure — a network of different opinions, backgrounds and knowledge. Associates collectively solve problems, progressively learn and thrive — creating a successful workplace environment.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, fire protection and storm drain products in the nation. Core & Main serves the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and construction industries. The company’s products help build, repair and maintain water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth.
Giving back
From the neighborhoods to the workplace, the consistent delivery of clean water and fire protection is vital to health and safety. Therefore, the company’s mission extends to giving back to the communities. For example, Core & Main is a corporate sponsor of Folds of Honor, and has supported local organizations such as Dress for Success and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
A culture of employee development
Core & Main gives back to its employees too. Employees are given the opportunity to become valuable experts in their field by learning from the best in the company’s national learning center and through in-house mentors. By offering continuous development and industry expertise to more than 700 associates every year, there is unlimited growth and meaningful work for everyone.
In addition to learning and training, employees can be found working alongside their dog, working out in a group exercise class, enjoying lunch in front of large-screen TV or meeting with coworkers in one of the open-air collaboration spaces. Oh, and every day is jeans day. Senior leaders are accessible, engaged and foster a culture where good ideas are heard.
Attracting quality talent
Core & Main is a company that values knowledge, tenure and experience. The company is represented by a range of generations and embraces the skills of each. Employees realize that career growth is attainable as associates are encouraged to move around within the organization. Core & Main doesn’t require industry experience for new associates — engaged and enthusiastic contributors are the qualities they seek.
Growing the company
Core & Main has completed seven acquisitions in the last two years. The company is a sophisticated start-up, having established independence as a stand-alone company in 2017, but with the collective experience of more than seven decades in the infrastructure industry. Core & Main is focused on supply local expertise, service and products nationwide to build innovative water, wastewater, energy and fire protection solutions for customers and communities. The company is expanding its offerings in new technologies and/or markets with initiatives such as high-density polyethylene piping, landfill, erosion control and industrial markets. Core & Main is also expanding its waterworks and fire protection teams nationwide.
Investing in the development and well-being of its people is key to the company’s success. A top workplace no doubt: The people at Core & Main are mission-driven, generous, approachable and friendly. They are people dedicated to making life better for others.
To learn more about employment opportunities at Core & Main, visit jobs.coreandmain.com.