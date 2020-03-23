GRANT FUNDED – CONTRACT POSITION (No Benefit Package Included)
The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis has an opening for a Treatment Director. Qualifications require: Master’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Psychiatric Nursing or a related field with 3 years experience in treatment or rehabilitation of substance abuse and/or mental health issues including a current Missouri Certification or Licensure, or, Bachelor’s Degree in the above fields with 5 years of experience. Candidates should have Supervisory/Management experience of staff and participants in treatment of substance abuse and/or mental health issues. Must be at least 21 years of age. Salary $70,000.
Resumes accepted until position filled. For full job description go to www.stlcitycircuitcourt.com.
Email resume to stlca.resumes@courts.mo.gov (preferred) or mail to:
Kate Mansfield, Treatment Court Administrator
Carnahan Courts Building, Room 526
1114 Market Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63101
EOE