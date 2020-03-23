Treatment Director
Treatment Director

GRANT FUNDED – CONTRACT POSITION (No Benefit Package Included)

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis has an opening for a Treatment Director. Qualifications require: Master’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Psychiatric Nursing or a related field with 3 years experience in treatment or rehabilitation of substance abuse and/or mental health issues including a current Missouri Certification or Licensure, or, Bachelor’s Degree in the above fields with 5 years of experience. Candidates should have Supervisory/Management experience of staff and participants in treatment of substance abuse and/or mental health issues. Must be at least 21 years of age. Salary $70,000.

Resumes accepted until position filled. For full job description go to www.stlcitycircuitcourt.com.

Email resume to stlca.resumes@courts.mo.gov (preferred) or mail to:

Kate Mansfield, Treatment Court Administrator

Carnahan Courts Building, Room 526

1114 Market Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63101

EOE

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provi…

