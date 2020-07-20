Unbox your potential

FedEx Ground is now hiring essential jobs — Full-Time and Part-Time Package Handlers
Warehouse at: 9000 Premier Parkway, Saint Peters, MO 63376
We need team members to handle items like life-saving medicine during this uncertain time.
Compensation:
- Tuition reimbursement program
- Career advancement opportunities
- Benefits available upon reaching eligibility requirements
Qualifications:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must be able to load, unload and sort packages, as well as perform other related duties
Daily activities include assisting with warehouse operations and performing entry-level warehouse and dock-related tasks, loading and unloading trucks, shipping and receiving, moving, handling and tracking packages and other material, and assisting with transportation and distribution operations.
For more information, text FXground to 33011 or visit Groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com
Standard message and data rates apply. 1 message per request. Text STOP to 33011 to cancel. Text HELP to 33011 for help.
FedEx Ground is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer (Minorities/Females/Disability/Veterans) committed to a diverse workforce.
