Variety of jobs in manufacturing

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp.

PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. 

HYDROMAT SET UP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Experienced tree removal clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

HYDROMAT REPAIR: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.

DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

FORKLIFT OPERATOR: Small, medium and large size. FT or PT.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

ROOFER: Flat experience. PT or FT. Rain or shine work.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

STUDENT: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced PT or FT. Other duties.

QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER: Must be experienced in reading blueprints. Using inspection instruments and equipment of all types and visual inspection of all types of mechanical piece parts of precision nature.

MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter.

GENERAL: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

