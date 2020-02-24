Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. 

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

HYDROMAT SET UP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

UTILITY WORKER: In large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.

DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT.

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experience PT or FT. Other duties.

MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumber, welding. Machinist experience desirable.

MACHINERY MAINTENANCE: Cleaner and painter.

OPPORTUNITY: For person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

