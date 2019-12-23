Variety of jobs in manufacturing
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

  • 0

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

EQUIPMENT SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. Apply in person.

HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 ton P/T or F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.

HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

CITIZEN CNC SETUP: Experience only need apply. Benefits provided.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.

MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.

DRIVER: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

Steuby logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports