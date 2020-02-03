Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively.
MACHINE SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
HYDROMAT SET UP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Experienced tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
HYDROMAT REPAIR: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT
UTILITY WORKER: Large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.
STUDENT or RETIREE: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
TUCK POINTING: Experience. PT or FT. Other duties.
MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumber, welding. Machinist experience desirable.
GENERAL: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.
INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE