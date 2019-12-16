TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.

HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 ton P/T or F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.

HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.

DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

EQUIPMENT SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.

MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.

DRIVER: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

MAINTENANCE: For large mfg. plant carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE