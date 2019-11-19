VETERANS BEING DISCHARGED SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: Opportunity to earn $25.00/hr. or more by learning a screw machine machinist trade by joining our company and attending our weekly training program. Starting at $14.00/hr.
SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
EQUIPMENT SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
MAINTENANCE PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop. PT or FT. Exp.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON, P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.
DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT
MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Electrical, carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
WORKING FOREMAN: For small product assembly. Medium to high volume. Will train right person.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
FORKLIFT OPERATOR: Small, medium and large size. FT or PT.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a possible temporary full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
MAINTENANCE: General Factory Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.
CNC SETUP: Set up person on CNC Machine. Machine experience only.
MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE