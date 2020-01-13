SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. Apply in person.
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp.
MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
MARKETING: Looking for exp. person for Industrial marketing ie: fluid power, quick disconnect P/T or F/T.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.
EQUIPMENT SETUP: New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.
UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.
CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.
EQUIPMENT SETUP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.
MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.
MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumbing, welding Machinist experience desirable.
GENERAL: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory. Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE