Variety of jobs in manufacturing
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

  • 0
Steuby logo

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. 

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. 

HYDROMAT SET UP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Experienced tree removal clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

HYDROMAT REPAIR: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumber, welding. Machinist experience desirable.

GENERAL: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Career Insider: Relocating for a job
Ads

Career Insider: Relocating for a job

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. When the perfect job is not around the corner or even a few miles away, but in another part of the country — or even the world — there’s much to consider.

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provi…

In-demand careers for 2020
Ads

In-demand careers for 2020

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (LBS) expects a demand in health care to increase by 14 percent between now and 2028.

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provide…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports