Variety of jobs in manufacturing
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

  • 0
Steuby logo

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provided for the right candidate. To learn a trade. 

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

EQUIPMENT SET UP: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp.

MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. 

HYDROMAT SET UP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

PUNCH PRESS SET UP: 150 TON P/T OR F/T opportunity. Benefits and overtime. 1st or 2nd shift. Will train.

HYDROMAT REPAIR: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only. PT or FT.

MACHINE SET UP: New Britain and Acme Gridley Set up. Experienced only.

UTILITY WORKER: In large manufacturing company. Variety of duties in maintenance.

DIESEL MECHANIC: PT/FT

ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.

CARPENTER: Finish for staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. Carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADS: Opportunity for mechanically inclined who likes to work with both your mind and your hands.

CNC PROGRAMMER: For the Machines high production trade. FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

FORKLIFT OPERATOR: Small, medium and large size. FT or PT.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

HANDY PERSON: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced PT or FT. Other duties.

PROGRAM MANAGER: Responsible for managing, tracking and expediting the production and delivery of munitions products to government contractors. Duties include: quality assurance inspection, customer service, tracking and expediting work in progress and scheduling deliveries. Developing first article acceptance test documents.

MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumbing, welding Machinist experience desirable.

MACHINERY: Cleaner and painter.

GENERAL: Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person at John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provide…

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16/ Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provide…

Career Insider: How to be a better mentor
Ads

Career Insider: How to be a better mentor

Content provided by Metro Creative. Mentors can have profound impacts on the lives of the people they mentor. A mentor is often a source of wisdom and support over the course of months or even years. The relationship between mentor and mentee can endure as long as each person desires.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports