 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Variety of manufacturing positions available
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of manufacturing positions available

  • 0
Steuby logo

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively.

DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal, clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced, PT or FT. Other duties.

OPPORTUNITY: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack. 

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gratitude in the workplace is essential
Ads

Gratitude in the workplace is essential

Content provided by Laura J. Vogel, Monster contributor. This is the time of year when all of us pause to give thanks for the blessings in our lives, however, gratitude is something we should be expressing in the workplace all year long.

Finding a great nonprofit job
Ads

Finding a great nonprofit job

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. If you’ve ever thought about joining a nonprofit organization, now might be the perfect time. Local communities are rallying around their nonprofits in droves, especially during a time when people are staying closer to home during the pandemic. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports