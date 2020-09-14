 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Variety of manufacturing positions available
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of manufacturing positions available

  • 0
Steuby logo

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod.control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

CHAINSAW: Experienced. Tree removal – clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

CNC PROGRAMMER: Machines high production trade FT or PT. Experienced only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced, PT or FT. Other duties.

EQUIPMENT SETUP: Set up person on CNC machine. Machine experience only.

OPPORTUNITY: Person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

DRIVER: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack. 

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Career Insider: Create your position
Ads

Career Insider: Create your position

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. If your current role in a company isn’t exactly fulfilling, there may be a better option than changing careers.

Networking tips for college seniors
Ads

Networking tips for college seniors

Content provided by Dawn Papandrea, Monster contributor. Finishing up college and getting ready to enter the workforce can be a very exciting and busy time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Workplaces: Maritz fosters a culture of innovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports