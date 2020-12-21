Variety of manufacturing positions available

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.
INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
PLUMBER/CARPENTER: To rehab 3 factory toilets and wash stations with glass, concrete blocks, etc. FT or PT. Apply in person.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal, clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
UTILITY WORKER: Large Mfg. co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
CARPENTER: Finish work on staircase and marble fireplace. Exp only.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
FORK LIFT OPERATOR: Warehouse. We would consider training the right person. Day shift with benefits. Must have current drivers license. Opportunity to advance. Able bodied. Light building maintenance. Varity of duties. Assembly and some shipping and receiving.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new and small products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
TUCK POINTING: Experienced, PT or FT. Other duties.
MAINTENANCE: General factory. Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.
Apply in person.
John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE
