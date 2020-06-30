Variety of manufacturing positions available
Variety of manufacturing positions available

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

MAINTENANCE: Large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway, trucks etc.

CNC PROGRAMMER: Machines high production trade FT or PT. Experienced Only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR: Dav exp set up, operators or trainees. Will train. Benefits.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc. Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack.

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

