Variety of manufacturing positions available

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.
INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal. Clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
HYDROMAT REPAIR: Rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.
ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.
HIGH SCHOOL GRADS: Opportunity for mechanically inclined who likes to work with both your mind and your hands.
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: New products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
DAVENPORT SET UP & OPERATOR: Overtime study work. Will train new people. New openings.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.
OPPORTUNITY: For person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.
Apply in person or call.
John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE
