Variety of manufacturing positions available
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of manufacturing positions available

  • 0
Steuby logo

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT Salary open.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.

SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Exp. Tree removal. Clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

HYDROMAT REPAIR: Rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.

ADMIN ASSISTANT: For manufacturing company, PT or FT. Variety of duties in marketing, purchasing. factory expediting and time study, and special projects. Must be familiar with MS Office.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADS: Opportunity for mechanically inclined who likes to work with both your mind and your hands.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: New products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

DAVENPORT SET UP & OPERATOR: Overtime study work. Will train new people. New openings.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

OPPORTUNITY: For person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

Apply in person or call.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ace the virtual interview
Ads

Ace the virtual interview

Content provided by Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune. With hiring freezes, furloughs, stay-at-home orders and more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began, it might not be the best time to find a new job.

7 ways to be a good team player
Ads

7 ways to be a good team player

Content by Daniel Bortz, Monster contributor. The coronavirus has shaken everyone to the core, but now more than ever, workers around the world have to stick together.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports