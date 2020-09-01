 Skip to main content
Variety of manufacturing positions available
TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

CHAINSAW: Experienced. Tree removal – clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

UTILITY WORKER: In large Mfg. co. Variety of duties in maintenance.

CNC PROGRAMMER: Machines high production trade FT or PT. Experienced only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

DRIVER: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

MAINTENANCE: General factory. Carpentry, plumber, welding. Machinist experience desirable.

MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter.

OPPORTUNITY for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

DRIVER: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack. 

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

