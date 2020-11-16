Variety of manufacturing positions available

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

STUDENT: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced, PT or FT. Other duties.

OPPORTUNITY: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack.

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE