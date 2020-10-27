 Skip to main content
Variety of manufacturing positions available
Variety of manufacturing positions available

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.

DRIVER: Local only, must have CDL-B, Mechanically inclined, light maintenance, variety of work.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip. in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

PAINTER//CLEANER MFG SHOP: PT or FT. Exp.

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

CREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.

CHAINSAW: Experienced. Tree removal – clean up on our property.

ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

HYDROMAT REPAIR: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.

UTILITY WORKER: In large Mfg. co. Variety of duties in maintenance.

MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

TIME STUDY: For high production precision machine parts and assemblies on screw machines, hydromats, etc.

ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp. in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: P/T-F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

TUCK POINTING: Experienced, PT or FT. Other duties.

MAINTENANCE: General factory maintenance. Carpentry, plumber, welding Machinist experience desirable.

MACHINERY MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter

DRIVER: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack. 

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

