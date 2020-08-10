Variety of manufacturing positions available

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.
EXPEDITOR: For prod. control, machine efficiency, reducing down time, and prod. flow. Must be able to communicate effectively. Will train.
MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.
PAINTER/CLEANER: Mfg Shop PT or FT. Exp
INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.
HYDROMAT SETUP: Experience. Benefits provided. Salary open.
SCREW MACHINE MACHINIST: Multi-Spindle exp Dav., NB, ACME, Cone, Swiss, Hydromat etc.
CHAINSAW: Experienced. Tree removal – clean up on our property.
ENGINEER TRAINEE: BSME preferred but not required. Must be detail oriented. Variety of duties.
AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.
HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT.
UTILITY WORKER: In large mfg co. Variety of duties in maintenance.
MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.
CNC PROGRAMMER: Machines high production trade FT or PT. Experienced only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.
DAV EXP SET UP, OPERATORS OR TRAINEES: Benefits
ENGINEER PRODUCTION: Exp in designing and organizing new products to go to market in the fluid power industry such as all types of quick disconnects, etc.
MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.
HANDY PERSON: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for temporary chauffeur duties to and from work.
TUCK POINTING EXPERIENCE: PT or FT. Other duties.
MACHINERY CLEANER AND PAINTER
Opportunity for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.
Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack.
WANTED: Attention Washington University, Fontbonne and Concordia Seminary Students looking for free living quarters in exchange for daily driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood with Part Time office or factory job $14.00 / hr. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack.
Apply in person.
John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE
