You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Variety of manufacturing positions available
0 comments
sponsored

Variety of manufacturing positions available

  • 0
Steuby logo

TOOL ROOM MACHINIST: P/T or F/T. Must be experienced. R&D projects. Benefits. $30 to $50/hr. Will train.

OPERATOR: Davenport exp set up, operators or trainees. Benefits.

MECHANIC: Industrial trucks, forklifts, backhoe, factory equip in our plant only. PT or FT. Salary open.

MAINTENANCE ELECTRICIAN: Variety of jobs in manufacturing co. 3 phase. Benefits & security. Salary open. Will consider apprentice.

CHAINSAW: Experienced. Tree removal – clean up on our property.

AUTO CAD OPERATOR: PT or FT exp. on small precision machine parts and assemblies.

HYDROMAT REPAIRMAN: To rebuild Hydromats. Experienced only PT or FT. 

MAINTENANCE: For large mfg plant. carpentry, plumbing, roofing, welding, concrete, forklift, highway trucks, etc.

CNC PROGRAMMER: Machines high production trade FT or PT. Experienced only. Must have background in machining or willing to attend our in-house machine training program.

MECHANICAL DESIGNER: For new products with fluid power, kitchen gadgetry, automotive, toys, hunting, fishing, sports, hobbies and medical. PT or FT.

WELDER: F/T. Experienced maintenance welder for our factory.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffeur duties to and from work.

MAINTENANCE: Machinery cleaner and painter

OPPORTUNITY for person needing a place to live in return for driving to and from Clayton to Hazelwood. Full time job in Office or Factory.

DRIVER: Looking for a free place to live with kitchen privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person or call 314-895-1000 ask for Jack. 

Apply in person.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to answer conflict-resolution interview questions
Ads

How to answer conflict-resolution interview questions

Content provided by Daniel Bortz, Monster contributor. No one likes conflict, especially at work. But disagreements between coworkers are inevitable—and showing prospective employers that you’re well-versed in conflict resolution is crucial. Will you add to the melee or can you step back and remain levelheaded?

Understanding inside recruiting and hiring
Ads

Understanding inside recruiting and hiring

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. When searching for a new job, understanding how companies are recruiting and hiring their employees can give you a leg up on the competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Workplaces: Maritz fosters a culture of innovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports