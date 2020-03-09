Various ways to alleviate nurse burnout
0 comments
sponsored

Various ways to alleviate nurse burnout

  • 0
Various ways to alleviate nurse burnout

Photo provided by Metro Creative

Nursing is a rewarding career, and nurses figure to be in high demand in the coming decades.

As fulfilling as nursing can be, nurses routinely confront issues that other professionals may never encounter. Nurses are in high-demand, but a shortage of openings in nursing schools in recent years has led to a widening gap between the demand for skilled nurses and the supply, according to the nursing support resource nursing.org.

As a result, many nurses are taking on more work than they can handle. Couple this with the inherently demanding nature of nursing, and it’s not surprising that nurses may experience fatigue, mental exhaustion and doubts about the value of their work.

Holli Blazey, MSN, ANP-BC, the Nursing Program Coordinator for Employee Wellness at the Cleveland Clinic, says burnout is a big problem nationally for all kinds of caregivers, whether you work in an ICU or an ambulatory setting.

Long hours, rotating shifts and the stress of caring for ill patients are other factors that can contribute to nurse burnout. Many times nurses muddle through and do not even realize burnout is occurring. However, if anxiety, exhaustion or the desire to skip work is cropping up more frequently, nurses should not hesitate to take action. The following are some ways nurses can cope with burnout.

Identify your stressors

Write down the things that are stressing you out. Pinpointing circumstances that are causing you to feel overwhelmed is the first step in addressing them. Try tracking responsibilities for a few days and write down feelings after each activity. Then try to identify which are the biggest sources of your stress. Communicate your findings with a supervisor or colleague who may offer advice or work with you to confront your stress in a positive way.

Don’t make new commitments

It’s tempting to want to get involved in new projects, especially if job dissatisfaction has you looking for fulfillment elsewhere. But overextending yourself even further may only add to your existing stress.

Practice relaxation exercises

Engage in slow and meaningful breathing, set aside even a few moments to sit in quiet and take a break, and think about how you can approach the situation in a healthy way instead of giving in to your anxiety.

Delegate when possible

Find out which tasks can be taken off of your to-do list. Is there something a patient care nursing assistant can do at work? Can you rely on a friend or family member to help out at home? Lighten your load to give yourself time to recuperate.

Join a support network

Many employers offer employee assistance programs, such as access to a professional therapist. Connecting with other colleagues also can be a great way to build up your support network.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

When you don’t get the job
Ads

When you don’t get the job

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. As much as we would like to land every job opportunity we apply for, the odds are heavily stacked against that happening in today’s ultra-competitive employment market.

Variety of jobs in manufacturing
Ads

Variety of jobs in manufacturing

SCREW MACHINE TRAINEE: No experience necessary. $16.00/Hr to Start. Possible $30/hr. Must have high Mechanical aptitude. In house school provi…

Quality Assurance Technician
Ads

Quality Assurance Technician

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has an opening in their Quality Assurance Department for a QA Technician. The ideal candidate should have a b…

Use technology in your job search
Ads

Use technology in your job search

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. Paper applications are becoming a thing of the past. As technology advances, companies are turning toward online hiring processes, digital credentials and social media to refine their potential candidates.

Draft a job-seeking goal list
Ads

Draft a job-seeking goal list

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. The process of finding your dream job doesn’t always happen overnight. It can take time to find the ideal company, group of experts and industry you want to join for your career.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports