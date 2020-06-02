WANTED: REGISTERED NURSES (RNS)
OFFERING SIGN ON BONUSES FOR ALL SHIFTS

  • $5,000 for Full Time
  • $2,500 for Part Time (20 hours per week)

Come take advantage of our sign-on bonuses and our Educational Assistance Benefits:

  • Up to $10,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness
  • Up to $2,500 per year in RN Education

Delmar Gardens is known for exceptional longevity and a commitment to promoting from within. Let us take care of you while you care for our residents.

Sign-on Bonuses are only being offered through June 30, 2020 so apply now!

For more information about our current openings and our excellent benefits, please visit our website at DelmarGardens.com, call us at 314-355-1516, or email our Administrator at CBono@DelmarGardens.com.

Safety and the well-being of our residents and staff is and has always been our top priority. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Delmar Gardens North is strictly adhering to all safety precautions mandated by CMS, CDC and DHSS to minimize exposure and spreading of the virus. PPE is in ample supply as directed for use by State and Federal agencies.
