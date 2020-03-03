When you don’t get the job

As much as we would like to land every job opportunity we apply for, the odds are heavily stacked against that happening in today’s ultra-competitive employment market.
According to the Job Market Experts, 98 percent of job-seekers are eliminated at the initial résumé screening and only the top two percent of candidates actually make it to the interview.
When you find yourself in a position of having to deal with a rejection letter, the key thing to remember is to keep your composure.
BRUSH IT OFF
Yes, it’s hard to be told no. Dealing with rejection is one of the hardest things we have to work through — not only as job-seekers but as human beings. Not making the cut can cause a serious lack of confidence in our skills, experience and professional value.
The key to brushing these negative feelings off is getting back in the game. Use every rejection letter as motivation to go after a bigger, better job.
You should also consider only applying for jobs that actually fit your experience and skills. Many job-seekers blindly send their résumés in for any job that sounds appealing without really diving into the job description to see if it’s a good fit for them.
HOW TO HANDLE REJECTION
Here are a few ways to keep your cool even when you’re down in the dumps.
Stay gracious: Remember to thank your interviewer for their time and avoid falling into the trap of aggressively asking for an explanation for you not getting the job. The perfect position may in fact open up for you at that company, so the last thing you want to do is burn a bridge that could compromise your chances of getting hired down the road.
Talk it out: Ask your friends, colleagues and family members how they have dealt with professional rejection in their pasts. Everyone goes through it, and getting advice from those who are close to you can help you keep things in perspective.
Improve and enhance: Take any constructive feedback on your résumé or LinkedIn profile with a grain of salt. If you ask 100 recruiters for their opinions on your marketing materials, you’ll get 100 different answers. Try to recognize which tips may be actionable and relevant, and adjust accordingly.